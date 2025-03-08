Channel 7 is set to introduce a new rugby league show in mid-2025 as it positions itself as a potential future NRL broadcast partner, intensifying competition with Channel 9 for the game's next media rights deal.

The program, which will air on 7 Mate and 7 Plus, with a replay on the Seven Network, is scheduled to launch on either Monday or Tuesday nights as a trial run before the State of Origin series.

If it performs well in the ratings, the show could extend into the NRL finals and potentially become a weekly program in 2026.

Seven's billionaire owner Kerry Stokes, known for his strong AFL ties, has backed the project as part of the network's strategic investment in rugby league.

The decision follows Seven executives' recent trip to Las Vegas, where they met with NRL officials to discuss potential future collaborations.

Chris Jones, Seven's Director of Sport, confirmed the network is keen to expand its footprint in the game.

"Travelling to Las Vegas was a great experience," Jones said, speaking with Newscorp.

"We learnt a lot and harbour ambitions to have a stronger NRL voice moving forward."

Embed from Getty Images

The network has long been interested in securing exclusive rights to State of Origin, a key asset that ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys has previously suggested could be sold separately from the NRL premiership and finals rights.

Seven's new show is viewed as a strategic move to demonstrate its capability in rugby league broadcasting ahead of future rights negotiations.

Potential hosts for the new program include Corey Parker, Denan Kemp and Willie Mason, alongside senior NRL journalists.

Channel Seven insiders have indicated the show will provide match analysis, news and entertainment, with a particular focus on expanding rugby league's free-to-air presence beyond existing coverage.

Despite not holding current NRL rights, Seven remains intent on making inroads into the sport.

"Just because we don't have the rights now doesn't mean we can't do a rugby league show," the source said.

"It's like putting a mark in the ground to show people we can have a genuine voice in the game and produce good NRL content," said a Channel Seven source.

In the meantime, Channel 9 is also reshaping its rugby league programming, turning its long-running podcast ‘Freddy and the Eighth' into a midweek TV show, hosted by Brad Fittler, Andrew Johns and Danika Mason.