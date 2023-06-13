North Queensland Cowboys co-captain Chad Townsend has doubled down on speculation regarding his contract status.

The veteran halfback is contracted through the end of next season, but that hasn't stopped constant speculation on whether he will remain with the club.

After announcing to News Corp last week that he won't be going anywhere until the end of next season, Townsend doubled down on his words on Tuesday.

The news comes after there were rumours placing the 232-game NRL veteran in a swap-deal with the Wests Tigers for Luke Brooks.

"It's a little bit frustrating when you can see a journalist throw a hand grenade on a news program in prime time and create a bit of a mess," he said.

"My future is here in North Queensland. I'm contracted here at the moment and next season.

"I'm very happy. My family is very settled.

"It's a hand grenade, it means nothing and I don't really want to talk about it again to be honest."

Despite a drop-off in form, Todd Payten is a major fan of the playmaker and even said publically that he is a big part of the club's plans over the next 18 months.

Last year he had one of his best seasons in the NRL, which saw him and Tom Dearden lead the Cowboys into the semi-finals. His kicking game and control of the ball were key to the club's success.