Titans forward Bryce Cartwright insists he won’t be prematurely departing the club.

Reports have emerged that the 25-year old will leave the Gold Coast despite having two years to run on his contract.

The former Panther has failed to deliver on the lucrative four-year $2 million deal he signed with the Titans in 2018.

After turning in a better 2019 campaign to his 2018, Cartright is ready to repay the club.

“I’ve still got two more years here,” Cartwright told The Daily Telegraph.

“I haven’t heard anything (about being shopped around). I’ve been training hard and looking forward to a big year.

“I wouldn’t want to leave because I feel I’d be walking away from something where I haven’t accomplished much yet. That would really hurt me if I was to walk away without doing anything and making people proud.

“That’s my biggest driving factor. I feel like I’ve let the club and fans down the last two years.

“I want to repay them and play some good footy and get people excited watching.”

Cartwright was sad to see former coach Garth Brennan depart the club but commended the incoming Justin Holbrook.

“It was upsetting (when Brennan was sacked), I’ve known him since I was a young kid,” Cartwright said.

“In saying that, Justin has come in and I get along really well with Justin.

“He knows what he’s doing. Everyone is applying themselves and training has been exciting. It’s been a good change.

“I want to be consistent and play my best footy. Whether that be attack or defence, I need to make sure I don’t let anyone down.

“Last year was a step forward compared to the year before but there are still a lot of areas I need to improve on.

“I need to be more consistent and add more to my game. I need to cut those errors and mistakes down and poor judgments on the field.”

As he prepares to return to pre-season training next week, Cartwright is hoping to play on the Titans’ right-edge back row.

“That’s where I’ve played my best footy and where I feel most comfortable. I’ll give it a red hot crack and have a go there this year,” he said.

“That’s where Kevvie plays and he has been one of the best backrowers in the game for a long time.

“He’s one of the safest players in that defensive area. He’s helped me a lot since I’ve been here. He’s been on holidays so I’ve been getting a bit of time there.”