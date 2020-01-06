Titans forward Bryce Cartwright insists he won’t be prematurely departing the club.
Reports have emerged that the 25-year old will leave the Gold Coast despite having two years to run on his contract.
The former Panther has failed to deliver on the lucrative four-year $2 million deal he signed with the Titans in 2018.
After turning in a better 2019 campaign to his 2018, Cartright is ready to repay the club.
“I’ve still got two more years here,” Cartwright told The Daily Telegraph.
“I haven’t heard anything (about being shopped around). I’ve been training hard and looking forward to a big year.
“I wouldn’t want to leave because I feel I’d be walking away from something where I haven’t accomplished much yet. That would really hurt me if I was to walk away without doing anything and making people proud.
“That’s my biggest driving factor. I feel like I’ve let the club and fans down the last two years.
“I want to repay them and play some good footy and get people excited watching.”
Cartwright was sad to see former coach Garth Brennan depart the club but commended the incoming Justin Holbrook.
“It was upsetting (when Brennan was sacked), I’ve known him since I was a young kid,” Cartwright said.
“In saying that, Justin has come in and I get along really well with Justin.
“He knows what he’s doing. Everyone is applying themselves and training has been exciting. It’s been a good change.
“I want to be consistent and play my best footy. Whether that be attack or defence, I need to make sure I don’t let anyone down.
“Last year was a step forward compared to the year before but there are still a lot of areas I need to improve on.
“I need to be more consistent and add more to my game. I need to cut those errors and mistakes down and poor judgments on the field.”
As he prepares to return to pre-season training next week, Cartwright is hoping to play on the Titans’ right-edge back row.
“That’s where I’ve played my best footy and where I feel most comfortable. I’ll give it a red hot crack and have a go there this year,” he said.
“That’s where Kevvie plays and he has been one of the best backrowers in the game for a long time.
“He’s one of the safest players in that defensive area. He’s helped me a lot since I’ve been here. He’s been on holidays so I’ve been getting a bit of time there.”
Where is Latrell in this story ????? Bad journalism
I hope Cartwright lives up to his hype. That said, I’m pleased that he is no longer a Panther.
Don’t worry brisbanebunny, all of the brainless jerks on here will turn it around quickly.
I’m all for some banter chalky but it just gets embarrassing to read .
It won’t be long until the usual Souths/Roosters nutters get on to this topic.
Don’t encourage them Barry please
Panthers if he hasn’t lived up to his hype now I can’t see it happening ever.
Clearly I’m not a Titans fan but would love to see him have a massive season.
Agree Lidcombe living in Brisbane I love it when the Titans are going better then the Broncos. A lot of people living here feel the same its just a shame it doesn’t happen more
brisbanebunny, I agree. He had his baggage at the Panthers. A lot of it was self inflicted. He had to leave the area, rumour has it that his life was endangered.
According to twentyone’s top secret source, cartwright is the 5th player he was bragging about coming to souffs to bolster their forward pack. Am I correct 21? 5/5?
The free wheeling type of play that Cartwright was known for was his strength . The offloads, small kicks, dummying etc. It was also his weakness , as he’d often lose the team the ball trying to offload.
His defence wasn’t always great , but he was often played at 5/8th. With smaller, faster players running at him.
Brennan & the Gold Coast tried to make him play a safer game & not always push the pass. So that just makes him another boring forward . That takes away from him any bit of magic that he had.
Penrith had first dibs on him, if he was to leave the Gold Coast. That was the deal put in place , so he could get a release from the long term Penrith contract.
Penrith would have to O.K. Any deal for him to go anywhere else.
It’s hard to remember I think it was Carty16 he had absolute banger of a season it would be great to see him get back to that sort of form and cement a spot in the 13. EOD is bang on about his defence weak as piddle, he did improve it in patches last season so hopefully his defensive attitude is impenetrable this season.
brisbanebunny
January 6, 2020 at 7:44 pm
“I love it when the Titans are going better then the Broncos. A lot of people living here feel the same its just a shame it doesn’t happen more”
I think it has only ever happend once in 2010 when the Gold Coast finishes the season higher than Brisbane, loosing the preliminary final to our arch rivals the Sydney Roosters.
We need forwards at Souths but we are flat out trying to buy Mitchell with only 400k. Ball playing forwards are great to have but Bennett is more interested in buying a rookie fullback. Our other fullbacks are all duds. Johnston, Doughie, Allan, all hopeless. Mitchell as a fullback will only be addaed to that list.
I should say that Adam Doueihi was developing nicely as fullback last season and showed really good signs of becoming a top fullback.
Cartwright will be a Rabbit by June 30. When the idiot South Sydney management realize its forwards we need.
Agree about Doueihi Brenna but trying to keep it about the GC and not Souths?Rossters for a change
Sorry meant Brennan