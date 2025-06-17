The Parramatta Eels have confirmed forward Bryce Cartwright will leave the club effective immediately.

The edge forward has been out of favour with coach Jason Ryles since his arrival at the club, and is yet to register a first-grade appearance this year.

That comes despite playing 44 games over the last two years of his career for the Eels, the club he has been with, and a prominent member of, since 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Eels have confirmed Cartwright will take up an opportunity with the St Marys Saints in the Ron Massey Cup where he is set to finish his playing career.

“I'm really thankful to the Eels for the opportunity to be part of this club, it always felt like a home away from home. I'm leaving with positive memories, lifelong mates and gratitude for everyone's support, especially the passionate fans who have always shown me love," Cartwright said in a club statement confirming the news.

“While I've loved my time at Parramatta, this decision is about making the best choice for my family and our future."

ADVERTISEMENT

The forward, who seemingly has called time on his NRL career with the decision, has played 185 games in the top grade having debuted with the Penrith Panthers in 2014, and then joined the Gold Coast Titans in 2018.

“Bryce is a wonderful person with strong family values. He has played some of his most consistent football with the Eels, and we wish him and his family all the best as he transitions to the next chapter of his life," the Eels director of football Mark O'Neill said.

Cartwright returns to his junior club at St Mary's with this decision to close his playing career.