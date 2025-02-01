Brisbane Broncos star forward Pat Carrigan has expressed his openness to shifting positions if needed.

A potential move to prop could accomodate Kobe Hetherington, who is eager to take on the number 13 role at lock.

Hetherington, who has spent much of his career coming off the bench, was allowed to negotiate with other clubs under former coach Kevin Walters.

With Michael Maguire now in charge, the Broncos are entering a new era.

Once Maguire began his duties at the club, he informed Hetherington that he was part of the plans to start in the lineup.

Carrigan, who has played as a prop at both club and representative levels, is comfortable with the possibility of a position change.

“I think we're just playing with a few things at the moment as a club, but I'll always put this club first and my teammates first, and whatever position I have to play, it is what it is,” he said to Perth Now.

“It's not too dissimilar to me.”

Carrigan also believes Hetherington is well-suited to the lock-forward role in the NRL.

"Kobe's a fine talent that's more than capable of playing 13 at any other club in the NRL," he said. “

"We're both competing for whatever spot it is in the forward pack, to be honest. So the more we work hard and work with each other, the better we're both going to be. So I love playing with him."

Carrigan is known for his ball-running ability, agility, and involvement in the Broncos' plays, qualities that would serve him well in the lock position.

"I just want to keep working on things and play my brand of footy. And I mean, to be honest, at the end of the day, whatever number you wear, it's just a number, right? So, I'm not too fazed."