The Gold Coast Titans and Queensland Maroons are reeling from the news that inspirational leader Tino Fa'asuamaleaui has been officially sidelined for the remainder of the NRL season.

Titans skipper Tino Fa'asuamaleaui's season-ending ruptured ACL was confirmed following scans conducted after the team's 32-0 loss to the Bulldogs at Belmore Oval. It has dealt a devastating blow to the Titans who are yet to secure a win in 2024.

Losing Fa'asuamaleaui for the remainder of the season adds to the Titans' woes. However, the ramifications extend beyond the club level, with significant implications for the Queensland Maroons ahead of the upcoming State of Origin series.

With the opening match of the series scheduled for just over two months away on June 5 at Accor Stadium, Fa'asuamaleaui's absence leaves a void in the Maroons' lineup. His leadership, skill, and presence on the field will be sorely missed.