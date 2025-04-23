Amidst a two-club battle for his signature, Canberra Raiders halfback Jamal Fogarty has commented on his future as the Manly Sea Eagles have reportedly increased their offer to lure him away from the nation's capital.

Getting better with age, Fogarty has spent the last four seasons with the Canberra Raiders, which has seen him take his game to a new level and be regarded as one of the best kickers in the competition.

However, his long-term future in the nation's capital has remained uncertain for some time, since the club brought in Ethan Sanders from the Parramatta Eels during the pre-season and the U19s NSW Blues representative being touted as the club's long-term halfback.

Earmarked as a potential Daly Cherry-Evans' replacement for some time, reports from News Corp previously indicated that the Manly Sea Eagles were preparing to offer him and his management a two-year contract, which would see him play at the club for the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

The Sydney Morning Herald is now reporting that the Sea Eagles have increased their offer to a three-year contract after the Canberra Raiders tabled a new two-year contract for Fogarty to remain in the nation's capital, after they decided not to take up the club option in his current deal.

It is understood that the Sea Eagles are now the favourites and the veteran halfback is on the verge of quitting the Raiders to ink a $2.1 million deal to move to the Northern Beaches, per The Courier Mail.

"We'll reassess during the week and hopefully get something done," Fogarty said on Triple M on Sunday.

"I was meant to catch up with my agent [on Saturday] but he's got the flu and he said, 'I don't want to see you a day before the game, Stick [Stuart] wouldn't be happy'. Because he was going to catch up with Stick as well. So that pushed it back a little bit," he said.

"Yeh, definitely [I want to make a decision sooner rather than later]. "Tas [Bartlett] was going to catch up with the club yesterday, he was crook, so it's going to push it back another week which is not ideal because there was a lot of headlines around it. But I can't control any of that.