The Gold Coast Titans have pulled off their second major retention coup of the week, locking up the services of spine star Jayden Campbell through to the end of 2031.\n\nOn Thursday evening, the Gold Coast-based outfit confirmed the re-signing of second-rower Beau Fermor out to the end of 2029 in what was a major boost for the outfit, and a headache for the Perth Bears as they look to build their initial 30-man roster.\n\nNow, the Titans have created another headache for the Bears, with Campbell agreeing to a five-year deal worth reportedly $4.5.\n\nIt means Campbell is set to leave about $1.5 million on the table over the course of the deal, with reports suggesting he had been offered $6 million for the same length of time by the Bears.\n\nOther clubs in Sydney are also interested in Campbell, but it appears he is now not entertaining a move away from the Glitter Strip, and will instead lock up his future with the Gold Coast until at least the end of 2031.\n\nIt'll make him the club's - outside of Tino Fa'asuamaleaui if he takes up his player options - longest-contracted players, and confirms that the outfit view him as their long-term halfback.\n\nThe son of Preston Campbell said he loves the club, and was honoured to extend his time.\n\n"The Titans mean everything to me. They've done a lot for me and my family, and I'm stoked to extend my time here for another five years," he said.\n\n"I absolutely love this club and always have since 2007, so I'm honoured to be able to keep playing for the fans who have backed me and my family since day one.\n\n"Staying close to my family and friends and getting to play for my hometown is another big reason why I wanted to extend my time here on the Gold Coast, and I'm really excited about what we're building under Josh.\n\n"Our community deserves success, and I want to be part of the team that creates history and brings the first premiership to the Coast."\n\nIt's understood Campbell's deal on the Gold Coast will start at around $800,000, before increasing at the back-end in line with the salary cap - he will wind up earning seven figures by the conclusion of the deal.\n\nCoach Josh Hannay has arrived on the Gold Coast in recent weeks with a club in dire need of a turnaround, but the twin signatures of Fermor and Campbell, as well as captain Fa'asuamaleaui suggesting he will give the club time to turn things around before making a call, provides a significant boost to the Titans.\n\nJosh Hannay was full of praise for Campbell.\n\n"Jayden is a generational talent and a huge part of where we're heading," he said.\n\n"What makes him special isn't just his ability to break open a game in an instant, but his competitiveness, maturity and his deep connection to the Gold Coast through his family legacy.\n\n"We want to build a team that is a premiership contender for years to come and Jayden is central to that vision.\n\n"I'm stoked he has that desire too and elated he'll remain a Titan long-term."\n\nCampbell was able to negotiate with rival clubs since November 1.