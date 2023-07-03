Matt Burton has been charged for a hip drop tackle, but has avoided a suspension.

The Canterbury Bulldogs half, who was part of yesterday's 66-0 flogging at the hands of the Newcastle Knights, faced a nervous wait after he was placed on report in the dying minutes of the game for a hip drop tackle on Knights' centre Bradman Best.

The tackle didn't appear to be a conventional hip drop, although was awkward.

The NRL's match review committee have determined the charge was only a Grade 1 offence. With it being the second on Burton's rolling 12-month record, he will face an $1800 fine with an early guilty plea, or $2500 if he heads to the judiciary and loses.

That was the only charge out of the Knights win over the Bulldogs, but elsewhere on Sunday, the Sydney Roosters have both good and bad news.

While Naufahu Whyte will pay $1000 if he takes the early guilty plea for an elbow raise (or $1500 if he fights and loses), both Victor Radley and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves escaped sanction.

Waerea-Hargreaves appeared to make contact with the face and eyes of Toafofoa Sipley on three separate occasions in the same tackle during the fourth minute of the game, but was not penalised, and has not been charged.

Radley, on the other hand, was placed on report during the second half after coming up with a high tackle on Taniela Paseka. He wasn't sin binned, but has avoided a charge.

The Sea Eagles have also copped one charge out of the game, with Christian Tuipulotu pinged for a Grade 1 dangerous contact offence on James Tedesco - he will pay $750 with an early guilty plea, or $1000 if he fights and loses.

Burton, Tuipulotu and Whyte will have until midday (AEST) on Tuesday to determine whether they will accept early guilty pleas or head to the judiciary.