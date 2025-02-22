Warrington Wolves coach and South Sydney legend Sam Burgess is confident he will receive his US visa in time to travel to Las Vegas for the NRL's season-opening event, despite delays caused by his past driving offences.

Burgess, who pleaded guilty to three driving offences in 2021 but avoided conviction after completing a traffic offenders program, is awaiting approval from US authorities.

“I'm the optimist, I'll get to Vegas. I'll get there, it's just when it is, that's all,” Burgess said, via the Sydney Morning Herald.

“I've thanked everyone down at the US embassy down in London the past few days. I respect the process. It's down to them and a bit of time.

“We'll wait and see how it goes over the next 24 hours or 48 hours.”

Burgess' situation mirrors that of several NRL players who faced similar hurdles last year.

Luke Brooks, Latrell Mitchell, Jack Wighton and Reece Walsh were among those who underwent interviews with the US consulate to secure their visas for the 2024 Las Vegas event.

This year, Warriors, Cronulla and Canberra players, including Josh Papalii, Tom Starling and Joe Tapine have also had to navigate the consulate process.

If Burgess is denied or delayed, Warrington assistants Martin Gleeson and Richard Marshall will take charge of the team's game against Wigan in Las Vegas.

Despite the uncertainty, Burgess is focused on preparing his team for the historic event, which will see Warrington hold a scrimmage with NRL premiers Penrith before their clash.

“We're looking forward to the week … and it's much nicer going there after a couple of wins,” Burgess said.

The NRL's Las Vegas event has already sold over 40,000 tickets, with organisers aiming to surpass 50,000 attendees.

The showcase will also feature a reunion for Warrington's George Williams, a former Canberra Raiders player, who is looking forward to catching up with his former teammates.