Passionate South Sydney Rabbitohs fans are hoping that calling out a number of perceived double-standards around suspensions will aid their cause as they start a petition to ensure Thomas Burgess can play in the NRL Finals.

The petition comes in the wake of Taylan May’s deferred suspension for being found guilty of assault and the news that Sydney Roosters prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves will be able to exploit an international loophole to avoid missing any NRL time despite a four-match ban.

Burgess has accepted a two-match ban following a physical and fiery encounter with the Roosters in an elimination final, which means he won’t take the field again this year unless the Rabbitohs make it to the grand final.

While Burgess seems happy enough to take the ban, Rabbitohs fans seem less compliant, calling out the fact that May and Waerea-Hargreaves have both become beneficiaries of loopholes that weren’t afforded to the South Sydney prop.

NRL players have got in on the act as well, with Rabbitohs fullback Latrell Mitchell using Instagram yesterday to campaign for Burgess’ freedom, and his brother George sharing the link to the petition on social media.

Let Tom Burgess play in the finals - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/MsyRSSMJKs via @ChangeAUS — George Burgess (@burgessgeorge) September 13, 2022

The petition is straightforward in its terms; ‘Tom Burgess should be allowed to play in the finals and serve his suspension next year or in the World Cup. Taylan May was allowed to serve his next year. We need to fight and show the NRL we stand with Burgess – Rabbitohs fans shouldn’t suffer.

The last line is in direct reference to ARLC Chair Peter V’landys, who used the argument that Penrith fans shouldn’t have to suffer for May’s actions as justification for the delay of his ban.

The petition, started by Corey Gardner, already has 3,500 signatures.