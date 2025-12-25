The Canterbury Bulldogs have landed the services of a young promising playmaker from one of the club's biggest rivals ahead of the upcoming 2026 season.

Over the past few seasons, the Bulldogs have recruited some of the best young playmakers from rival teams, including Alex Conti, Cassius Tia and Aaymon Fitzgibbon from the Wests Tigers, Sydney Roosters and St George Illawarra Drafons

Continuing this trend, they have added another promising junior to their pathways system as they prepare for the future and attempt to win their first premiership title since 2004.

A member of the Parramatta Eels' Under-17s Harold Matthews Cup squad in 2025, halfback Zain Alameddine has decided to take his talents to the Bulldogs where he will compete in the Under-19s SG Ball Cup competition next year.

The younger brother of Eels winger Mohamed Alameddine, Zain is one to watch in the coming seasons and recently captained Westfield Sports High School during this year's Schoolboy Cup and Wentworthville United in the Metro Combined competition.

He also becomes the latest talented junior to depart the Eels following in the footsteps of Domenico De Stradis (Brisbane Tigers), Dominic Farrugia (Roosters), Joshua Lynn (Sunshine Coast Falcons) and Matthew Hunter (Knights),