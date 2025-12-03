The Canterbury Bulldogs have confirmed young halfback Joseph O'Neill has been released from his contract, effective immediately.

Only recently promoted to the club's Top 30, the rising star, now 22 years of age, is understood to have joined the St George Illawarra Dragons.

Zero Tackle have been told, per sources speaking anonymously, that he commenced training with the Red V on Wednesday.

The Dragons have been contacted for comment and clarification.

The youngster has played 42 NSW Cup games for the Bulldogs and was part of the Bulldogs' Jersey Flegg Cup premiership-winning team in 2023.

In a short statement, the Bulldogs confirmed his release to take up an opportunity with another NRL side, and wished him and his family all the best for the future.

O'Neill was unlikely to score an opportunity in the NRL side at Belmore, with Cameron Ciraldo having numerous number sevens at his disposal.

It's unclear how the Bulldogs will launch into the 2026 season, but Lachlan Galvin could be given first crack at the number seven, while youngster Mitchell Woods has been earmarked for an NRL debut at some point in the coming campaign.

Canterbury have also recently signed Sean O'Sullivan from the Dolphins for the coming year, while Matt Burton will likely play in the number six jumper - unless that role is claimed by Galvin, who joined the club from the Wests Tigers in the middle of 2025.

The Dragons have been on the lookout to improve their quality and depth in the halves after a disappointing season on the attack in 2025.

The departure of Lachlan Ilias to the Gold Coast Titans left them short on depth, and O'Neill could push for a run at some point in 2026.

Daniel Atkinson, who arrives from the Cronulla Sharks, will gain first opportunity in the number seven jumper, with Kyle Flanagan expected to start at five-eighth.

Flanagan can shuffle into the number seven, but depth beyond that is skinny, with O'Neill now potentially next in line, but also likely to fight with the Dragons' own rising star Kade Reed, who was recently re-signed and has been dubbed the future of the joint-venture outfit.