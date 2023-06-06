Bulldogs centres Jake Averillo and Paul Alamoti have reportedly been given permission to look for new clubs for next season.

The two outside backs are off-contract at the end of this season, and due to the club's salary cap, the Bulldogs are set to let go of at least one of the players.

This comes after the primary priority of the club is to find a new halfback. If the two promising youngsters re-signed with them, it would cause a disruption in the balance of their salary cap.

The Mole from the Wide World of Sports reports both centres have been given the green light to test the market and try and find a new club for 2024.

Paul Alamoti is the likeliest to leave the club and has garnered interest from a number of clubs, including the Cowboys. Recent reports indicated that he was recently seen having a conversation with members of the Cowboys staff, including coach Todd Payten.

The youngster has appeared in 13 games this season, playing inside of Josh Addo-Carr on the left-hand side of the field. During these games, he has scored one try and averaged 129 running metres per game.

Jake Averillo, on the other hand, has appeared in the same amount of games but managed to score seven tries, provide four try assists and average 105 running metres per game.