The Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs are reportedly offering fullback Corey Allan to rival clubs for the 2023 season.

The 24-year-old has just one year left on his current contract and was only able to make three first-grade appearances throughout the 2022 season.

Though he made his 50th NRL appearance in 2022, Allan has struggled with injuries this year, leaving the Bulldogs to find other solutions as they sought to avoid back-to-back wooden spoons.

Now The Daily Telegraph is reporting that the Manly Sea Eagles and the Parramatta Eels have been offered Allan's services, although Allan is reportedly being pitched as a centre rather than a fullback given both teams already have quality options in Tom Trbojevic and Clint Gutherson respectively.

Parramatta are seen as the more likely option of the two as their depth in the centres has been affected by Tom Opacic heading to Hull KR in the Super League.

Allan's path into the team would be much more difficult in Manly as he would have to contend with the likes of Tolu Koula, Brad Parker and Morgan Harper.

The Telegraph claims that, should Allan leave, his new side will only have to take on half his $500,000 salary - a financial aspect that may make him a more appealing prospect to suitors.

Should no genuine offers arrive, Allan will stay on for the final year of his contract. He has already been named in the Bulldogs' Top 30 for the upcoming season.

Though Jake Averillo made the No.1 position his own in 2022, there's still a possibility that the Bulldogs will return to their pursuit of Panthers centre Stephen Crichton if Allan joins talented youngster Aaron Schoupp in the departure lounge.

When initial suggestions of the Bulldogs' interest in Crichton broke, it was suggested the club would offer him the fullback position.

If the Dogs continue to offload their outside back ranks then there will certainly be space to accommodate such a move - though there would be little financial boost from the release of Allan given the Bulldogs have already said they'll continue to pay half of his salary.