Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs prop, Max King, has transformed from injury-riddled bench forward to a dominating starting prop since arriving at the club in 2022.

After being plagued with injury during his time at the Melbourne Storm and Gold Coast Titans, King has found a home in Belmore, finally hitting the potential his dominant stature demands.

His rise has been sensational, and it seems the 27-year-old is looking to reach the next stage of his career with a potential State of Origin debut.

Speaking to 9News Sydney, King revealed his representative aspirations ahead of State of Origin selection, as well as his internal conflicts in regards to international representation.

"I always say the same thing; mum is English and her side would love for me to play [for England]. Dad is Aussie and he'd love for me to do something [with Australia]," he revealed.

There has been fierce debate in recent weeks surrounding international allegiances and how they should relate to Origin eligibility; however, King has admitted he is willing to play for whoever wants him.

"My phone is on. I always say whoever calls me first, but it hasn't rung for anything," he admitted.

That fact may change soon enough, though, as King continues his surge towards becoming an elite prop in the NRL, and he soon may have a decision to make in regards to his representative allegiance.