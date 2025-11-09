Young Brisbane Broncos wing prospect Siosaia Poese has opened up on his rugby league journey, family and sacrifices as he attempts to reach his dream of one day playing in the NRL.

Over the last few seasons, several young talents have come through the Brisbane Broncos Academy and pathways system, headlined by the likes of Blake Mozer and premiership-winning outside back Deine Mariner.

After losing several star centres and wingers in the past 24 months such as Herbie Farnworth and Selwyn Cobbo, a new breed of rookie have taken their place and are set to have a spotlight on them in the coming years as the club looks to remain in the premiership picture.

One of these players is Siosaia Poese, who is coming off a breakout campaign in the NRL Schoolboy competition with Keebra Park and was recently awarded a two-year contract extension.

Speaking to Zero Tackle, the youngster opened up on his rugby league detailing that he wants to keep his head down and continue to develop before eventually reaching his dream of playing in the NRL further down the track.

"It's surreal being here. I've definitely developed really well at the Broncos and I'm happy to be there," Poese told Zero Tackle.

"I just want to keep my head down and just keep working and show them that I do belong there."

Looking up to Daniel Tupou, he was a member of Queensland's Under-18s Emerging Origin squad and Under-17s Queensland City side and has spent the last two years with the Souths Logan Magpies following a stint with the Brisbane Tigers in 2023.

During this period, he has been a standout on the wing and his talents were showcased in the 2025 NRL Schoolboy Cup when he scored a double against Patrician Brothers' College Blacktown in the final.

"My family have made all the sacrifices for me and that's the main reason why I want to achieve that goal of playing in the NRL," he added.

"The countless early mornings and late nights. Just them packing lunch, it hepls me a lot and they're the reason why I'm here.

"They've been through my journey with me this whole way."