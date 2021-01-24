Brisbane Broncos young gun Jordan Riki is taking steps towards securing a spot in the Broncos’ starting backrow.

The 21-year-old impressed in five games last season and is potentially in line for a chance to fill the void left by David Fifita.

Veteran backrower Alex Glen told Chris Honnery from the Courier Mail that he believed Riki could become a stater in 2021 and has the potential to be a future star.

“He’s a big chance of playing many games this year and he’s going to be a big star in the game in the future,” Glenn told the Courier Mail.

“The way he has been training and performing has been up at another level.

“He’s in great shape and a very fit boy.”

The towering 190cm youngster made his debut against the Raiders in Round 14 last season and made his starting debut in the second row in Round 20 against North Queensland.