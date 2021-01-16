Broncos young gun Payne Haas has been arrested by Tweed Heads police after allegedly threatening and intimidating police on the Gold Coast on Saturday night, per The Courier Mail.

The 21-year-old has since been released after it was reported that Haas was under the influence of alcohol and confronted police.

“About 10pm Saturday 16th January, officers from Tweed-Byron Police District arrested a 21-year-old man on Coral Street at Tweed Heads after the man allegedly became abusive towards police,” a statement from NSW Police said.

“He was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station and charged with offensive language and intimidate police.

“He is due to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court on Tuesday the 2nd of February.”

Shortly after, the NRL released a statement in regard to the matter.

“The NRL is aware of an alleged incident involving Payne Haas,” the statement said.

“The Integrity Unit is liasing with both NSW Police and the Brisbane Broncos.”

The NSW Blues star was previously suspended for four matches and fined $20,000 after failing to cooperate with the NRL Integrity Unit as the league looked to investigate an off-field incident in 2019.

A public complaint was made in regards to Haas’ family involving a violent incident that soon sparked an investigation by the NRL.