The Brisbane Broncos are arguably the most in-form team in the NRL finals, and while much of that can be attributed to electric fullback Reece Walsh, star utility Billy Walters has arguably been just as crucial to the club's success.

Filling in for the injured Ezra Mam, Walters has been sensational in the halves in recent weeks, cementing himself as one of the Broncos' best players in the backend of 2025.

Alas, the 31-year-old will not get the opportunity to continue his red-hot form this year, or much of next, with the Courier Mail revealing a disastrous blow for Walters today.

Walters has torn his ACL, which will require a full knee reconstruction, ending his 2025 fairytale run.

The breakout star is reportedly resigned to undergoing the second knee reconstruction of his career but is set to go under the knife in the coming weeks.

He is unlikely to return for at least nine months, ruling him out until the second half of next season.