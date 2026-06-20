The Brisbane Broncos are in the final stages of a contract extension for Billy Walters to see him remain in Brisbane for two more years.

The star hooker injured his ACL in the elimination final last year during the Broncos' run to their premiership glory, with the Courier Mail reporting he is set to be offered an extension to keep him at the club until 2028.

Walters has been out of the game for nine months and is nearing a return to the NRL, with Cory Paix and Ben Hunt filling in as the rotating hookers for 2026.

He will don the Broncos feeder club colours next weekend, the Souths Logan Magpies, in his first match back before aiming to return to the NRL on July 4 against the Cronulla Sharks.

There were fears that because of his age, 33, and salary cap restraints, that he would be left out of plans for the Broncos moving forward after his current contract runs out at the end of this year.

“My manager caught up with Dave (Donaghy, Broncos CEO) last week and I heard it was pretty positive. Hopefully, we can get something sorted soon,” Walters said to the Courier Mail.

“With Perth and PNG coming in, there's more demand for players and hopefully it opens up more positions at the Broncos.

“I'm not putting too much pressure on myself. I just want to come in and do my job and help the team however I can.

Loading matchup…

“It's crazy to think it was eight or nine months ago we were playing Canberra when I did my knee.

“It feels like yesterday, but it was so long ago.

“I'd love to keep playing for at least another two years and hopefully it's at the Broncos.

“As long as they're happy to have me, I'm happy to find a way to stay.”

Walters is just three games shy of reaching the century milestone of appearances in the NRL, and after two long-term ACL injuries in five years, he has been rewarded for his strong work ethic and the elite skills he brings on the paddock.

Walters is a massive threat out of dummy half and the Broncos have evidently missed the flair and attacking spark he brings to the side.

His return to the team will hopefully rejuvenate the Broncos for a massive comeback in the backend of the season to keep their title defence run alive.