Brisbane Broncos legend Corey Parker didn't pull his punches when he described what he saw of his former side in their 40-32 loss to the Parramatta Eels at Suncorp Stadium.

They drop to a 0-2 start to the season, being embarrassed in two back-to-back home games in front of boisterous Brisbane fans.

Parker has questioned the Broncos' poor start to the season, saying on SENQ that the side will face more scrutiny until the side's defensive issues are turned around.

"The left and right side defence for Brisbane wasn't great. They also concede a lot of tries through the middle," Parker said.

"I use the word brittle for the Broncos on Thursday night. They were appalling in their defensive structures.

"I haven't seen enough evidence to suggest they are capable of doing anything this season.

"You watch the review next week and you sit there thinking about whether you are going to get exposed in front of the boys."

Parker questioned the lack of intent from the Broncos talented side, especially after leading 20-6 in the match. 

He was frustrated at the premier's futile attempts to close the game out. 

"The best place you can start is with yourself. Ask yourself what I can do better to then make the team better.

"If you are 20-6 points up with the talent that is in that team, you go on to win that game.

"There are no two ways about it."

Andrew McCullough also weighed in on the matter, saying it is alarming that the side wasn't able to hammer the nail in the coffin when they needed to, and wants to see improvement before the season gets away from them.

"You can play the top teams and play a really good game of football and still get done," McCullough said on SENQ.

"It can be for whatever reason. There are great players on the opposition team, a late penalty goal or field goal.

"You can play some good football and still get something out of it. You can build some confidence.

"Wins and losses are important but if you're struggling a bit and are a bit patchy, it's one way to build your way back into it.

"That can alleviate some of the outside noise."

With rumblings surfacing of unrest within the Broncos camp, Michael Maguire will be looking to get his side back on track before they travel down to Melbourne to face a red-hot Storm outfit.