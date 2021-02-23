Brisbane and North Queensland have released their squads for the Alex Glenn Testimonial Match at Redcliffe Stadium on Saturday.

Former Cowboy and new Broncos recruit John Asiata is one of several notable inclusions for Kevin Walters’ side, with former Brisbane winger David Mead landing a starting role for the clash.

Glenn will run out in the No.11 jumper, with Brodie Croft stating his excitement for the game, where he will be starting in the halves for the Broncos

“It’s not just any trial match, it’s Lexi’s Testimonial … he’s been a great clubman here at the Broncos and it’s an honour to be able to play in this game in front of a big crowd out at Redcliffe,” Croft said, per the club website.

“We’ve got Round 1 in two weeks so it’s our last fine-tune before the season comes around, so it will be good to get out there and test out the systems and structures that we are working towards this year.

“With (Coach) Kevie (Walters) bringing in a lot of the older Broncos to talk to us about what it meant to them to be a Brisbane Bronco, and instilling in us what it meant to them to wear the Broncos jersey .. it’s exciting for us.”

Todd Payten has named a near full strength side, with prop Josh McGuire set to miss the match as he tends to a hamstring injury.

Co-captains Jason Taumalolo and Michael Morgan will start for the Cowboys along with Kyle Feldt, Jake Clifford and Scott Drinkwater.

Broncos Squad:

Jamayne Isaako

Xavier Coates

Jesse Arthars

Tesi Niu

David Mead

Brodie Croft

Tom Dearden

Patrick Carrigan

Jake Turpin

Matt Lodge

Alex Glenn

Jordan Riki

Tevita Pangai Jnr

John Asiata

Thomas Flegler

Corey Oates

Ben Te’o

Cory Paix

Tyson Gamble

Richard Kennar

Cowboys Squad:

1. Scott Drinkwater

2. Kyle Feldt

3. Justin O’Neill

4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

5. Valentine Holmes

6. Michael Morgan (c)

7. Jake Clifford

8. Francis Molo

9. Reece Robson

10. Jordan McLean

11. Mitch Dunn

12. Coen Hess

13. Jason Taumalolo (c)

Interchange

14. Jake Granville

15. Lachlan Burr

16. Peter Hola

17. Corey Jensen

18. Shane Wright

19. Ben Hampton

20. Murray Taulagi

21. Reuben Cotter

22. Esan Marsters