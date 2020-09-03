The Broncos are still hopeful of convincing Craig Bellamy to make a move up north, with the club to consider appointing an interim coach until the Storm coach becomes available.

Bellamy is contracted with Melbourne storm until the end of the 2021 season with some consideration into retirement, but the 60-year-old has not ruled out taking on another coaching role elsewhere.

Channel 7’s Chris Garry broke the news on social media that Brisbane heads could hold off in appointing a new head coach until Bellamy’s future is certain.

EXCLUSIVE: Broncos so determined to sign Craig Bellamy they are considering interim coach next year to get him when he's off-contract in 2022. Some Red Hill officials convinced Bellamy is worth the wait. Bellamy's suggested he's retiring, Brisbane will try to talk him out of it. pic.twitter.com/qtZXejBWl0 — Chris Garry (@ChrisGarry7) September 2, 2020

Broncos chairman Darryn Lockyer revealed the clubs main focus is finding Anthony Seibold’s successor.

The two front runners for the role are former Cowboys premiership coach Paul Green and club legend Kevin Walters.

“The attention will turn to the new coach process and I guess it is watch this space.” Lockyer told Wide World Of Sports.

Broncos great Wally Lewis throws his support behind Walters, who’s currently coaching the Queensland Origin team.

“He’s coached State of Origin football, he’s used to dealing with some very talented players and guiding them in the toughest of circumstances,” Lewis said.

“If I’m being asked to suggest who should be favourite, I think it should be Kevvie.

“He’s had plenty of time at the Broncos. He knows what the club is all about, the people he has to please at the club, and who he’s answerable to.

“He was involved in the construction of the Broncos as being arguably the most successful rugby league club in the land.”