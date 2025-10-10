The Brisbane Broncos have confirmed five players are departing the club at the end of the 2025 NRL season, with Kobe Hetherington the latest name to be added to the list.

The forward, who was off-contract at the end of 2025, was linked with a move to the Manly Sea Eagles a number of weeks ago, and after playing through the grand final with knee injuries, it now appears that is likely to happen.

Hetherington was confirmed as one of five departures at the club's end of season awards night, when the Broncos also confirmed the departures of Tyson Smoothy, Selwyn Cobbo, Jock Madden and Israel Leota.

All four in that group were already known, with Smoothy heading to the English Super League, Cobbo moving to the Dolphins, Madden back to the Wests Tigers after a difficult stint at Red Hill, and Leota to rugby union.

Intriguingly, it means all of Fletcher Baker, Jack Gosiewski and Delouise Hoeter could stay with the club. The trio are all off-contract at the end of 2025, but now have futures in limbo after not being confirmed in the list of departures.

Baker was reportedly set to leave at the end of the year after failing to breakthrough for consistent first-grade, while Gosiewski was in reported talks over a contract extension.

The status of Hoeter's future is unknown.

“Each of these players have made a great contribution to the Broncos in their own way,” Broncos general manager of football Troy Thompson said.

“We're proud of the role they have played in our squad, particularly in the 2025 premiership winning season.

"On behalf of the Brisbane Broncos, I wish them all the best in their future endeavours, and we will continue to watch their journey from afar.”

The Broncos also confirmed NRLW players Gayle Broughton, Mele Hufanga, Annetta-Claudia Nu'uausala, Keilee Joseph, Montaya Hudson, Lavinia Gould and Shaylee Joseph were departing.