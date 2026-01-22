The Brisbane Broncos have moved to address a viral video involving star centre Kotoni Staggs, after footage surfaced showing the Origin representative flattening a man during a promotional challenge.

The clip, which has generated close to 700,000 views on social media, shows Staggs taking part in a ‘Run It Straight' challenge while filming promotional content for Brisbane-based skincare company Rood Skin, alongside teammates Adam Reynolds and Jesse Arthars.

In the video, Rood Skin owner Ben Yong challenges Staggs to run directly at him, telling the Broncos centre, “I'm about to fold you, bro.”

Staggs responds, “Let's go, brother,” before charging through Yong, leaving him on the ground.

Yong later joked in the footage that he was “definitely concussed” following the collision.

The ‘Run It Straight' trend has drawn increased scrutiny in recent years, particularly after the Australian-based RUNIT Championship League made headlines last year following the death of a New Zealand teenager who suffered a serious head injury during an unsanctioned event.

In a statement provided to Code Sports, a Broncos spokesperson confirmed the club was aware of the video.

"The club is aware of a staged video apparently promoting a range of men's skincare products," a spokesman said.

The club did not indicate that any disciplinary action would be taken, though the incident is likely to reignite debate around player involvement in high-risk promotional stunts during the NRL season.