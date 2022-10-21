The Brisbane Broncos have been able to fend off interest from a number of rival clubs and secure the services of forward Kobe Hetherington on a two-year extension, according to the Courier Mail.

It's been reported that up to five other clubs were chasing the highly-rated 23-year-old following a number of impressive displays for Brisbane this year.

Though he still had another season to run on his contract at Red Hill, the club sought to lock in his services before he could test his worth on the open market come November 1.

The club's Rookie of the Year in 2021, Hetherington – the son of former Queensland Origin great Jason Hetherington – had caught the interest of a number of clubs after an impressive 2022 season for the Broncos, with the Bulldogs and Titans both reported to be monitoring his contract situation.

That forced the Broncos to act swiftly to tie down the lock forward, who is competing for a starting role with current Kangaroo and Wally Lewis Medal winner Patrick Carrigan.

“I'm really happy to do a new deal,” Hetherington told NewsCorp.

“I didn't want to leave.

“It's good to have that extra security. I was coming off-contract so to have another two years gives me that drive to keep bettering myself.

“Growing up as a kid, I went for the Bulldogs because of my dad. The Dogs showed some interest, but I was always hoping to get a deal done with the Broncos.

“No other club interested me at all. It's a club I want to be with for a long time. I don't want to go anywhere else.”

As for competing for positions with the best lock in the state, Hetherington will relish the challenge.

“I know Pat Carrigan is (at lock) but it's good having competition in a position.

“Pat teaches me stuff and I feel we have a healthy competition. Obviously I want the starting 13, so I'll try and have a good pre-season.

“I've set myself a couple of goals and a big one is to eventually play for Queensland, whether it's next year or in the future.”

In a double boost for the Hetherington family, Kobe's twin brother Zac has also inked an extension of his own, keeping him at his father's club – the Bulldogs – until the end of 2023.