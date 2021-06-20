Brisbane’s Tevita Pangai Jr is facing a four match ban after being charged for a crusher tackle.

The incident occured in the first half of the Broncos 46-point loss to South Sydney on Thursday night and due to prior offences, Pangai Jr faces a three-game suspension with an early guilty plea or an extra week if he unsuccessfully challenges the charge.

St George winger Mikaele Ravalawa is facing up to a four-week suspension for a shoulder charge.

The incident was graded as a grade one charge but two similar offences over the past two years have doubled the penalty and the winger now faces a three to four-week suspension.

The news isn’t any better for Melbourne prop Nelson Asofa-Solomona who is looking at a two-week ban for a dangerous contact charge.

Without prior offences, the prop would have been looking at a fine but his track record will result in a couple of weeks on the sidelines.

Ravalawa and Asofa-Solomona have until 12pm on Monday to enter pleas.

Ben Murdoch Masila (Warriors) and Lachlan Fitzgibbon (Knights) are expected to be fined for careless high tackles, while Roosters prop Siosiua Taukeiaho will receive a $1700 fine for an early guilty plea or could risk a $2250 fine if he unsuccessfully challenges a grade one careless high tackle charge.