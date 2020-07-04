Broncos back-rower Jamil Hopoate could be set for the exit as Brisbane’s salary cap pressure could force a number of players to rival clubs.

According to the Sunday Mail, the Titans, Dragons and Bulldogs are all keen on the 25-year-old who remains out of a contract at seasons end and it is believed Hopoate has begun exploring all options.

Hopoate’s manager Simon Healey has confirmed interest in the open market as a number of clubs begin to circle the signature of the pacey star.

“Jamil would love to stay at the Broncos but with the salary cap there may not be room for him,” Healey said.

“Jamil has a five-year-old daughter in Sydney and he would like to be closer to her naturally.

“It’s tough for Jamil. He is off-contract this year, his preference is to stay at the Broncos because he likes the club and the people but he has to look at all opportunities.

“His dad and mum would love him to come back to Sydney to be closer to his daughter.

“At 25 years of age, ideally he would like the security of a two or three-year deal which would allow him to play his best football week-in, week-out.

“There’s some interest from a few clubs. It’s challenging at the moment because we don’t know the exact salary cap for next season, but we’re testing the market and seeing what’s available.”

Hopoate has featured for the Broncos in just four occasions this season after making his Brisbane debut in the side’s round one loss to North Queensland.

Healey stamped out any claims that the Broncos were aiming to offload Hopoate’s services.

“Any suggestion the Broncos are trying to release him is not right,” he said.

“Jamil travelled with the Broncos as 18th man for the Warriors game (on Saturday night).

“The Broncos have some salary cap restraints so they’re not sure if they can offer him anything.

“He and ‘Seibs’ (coach Anthony Seibold) had a really good chat the other day about the things Jamil needs to do to get back in the team.

“We’ve reached out to every club for next year. If a club offered him a deal for this year, we would have that discussion with the Broncos about an immediate release, but for the moment Jamil is doing his best to play NRL for Brisbane.

“The new style of footy suits Jamil, he has great feet, he is strong and has great energy, so his skill-set makes him an asset to anyone.”