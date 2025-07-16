Unlikely to remain at Red Hill, Brisbane Broncos playmaker Jock Madden has reportedly begun talks with another team to join them in 2026.

Previously told that he is free to leave if he finds a new home elsewhere, Madden's imminent departure comes as the Broncos look to free up some space in their salary cap after offering big-money contracts to the likes of Ben Hunt, Blake Mozer, Kotoni Staggs, Ezra Mam and Reece Walsh.

Currently sidelined with a pectoral injury he sustained in May, the playmaker could have very well already played his final game in Broncos colours.

Previously linked with a move to the South Sydney Rabbitohs, and fielding interest from teams in the Super League competition, Madden has now begun talks with Hull FC. per All Out Rugby League.

This isn't the first time the club have been interested in requiring his services for next season.

If confirmed it will see Madden link up again with former Brisbane Broncos assistant coach John Cartwright (now the head coach of Hull) and play alongside former NRL playmaker Aidan Sezer in the halves.

The revelation comes as he remains contracted with the Broncos to the end of the 2026 NRL season but has found himself down the pecking order due to the arrival of Origin and international representative Ben Hunt.

One could argue that teenage sensation Coby Black and reserve-grade veteran Josh Rogers may also be above him in the pecking order.

Beginning his career with the Wests Tigers in 2021 under Michael Maguire, Madden was once considered one of the most talented young halves in the game, but has failed to find consistent game-time on the NRL field.

Over the past five seasons, he has only managed 32 first-grade appearances, but showed glimpses in 2024 when he was brought in as coverage for Adam Reynolds and Ezra Mam.