The Brisbane Broncos have handed a contract extension to a young winger following a breakout 2025 campaign for Queensland and Keebra Park.

Fresh off winning the 2025 NRL Schoolboy Cup with Keebra Park, sources have told Zero Tackle that the Broncos have secured winger Siosaia Poese on a new two-year contract.

Zero Tackle understands that there was interest in him from at least one other NRL team after a breakout campaign this year, which saw him excel with Keebra Park and also win the Under-18s ASSRL National Championships with Queensland.

A member of Queensland's Under-18s Emerging Origin squad and a member of the Under-17s Queensland City side, Poese has spent the last two years with the Souths Logan Magpies following a stint with the Brisbane Tigers in 2023.

Scoring a double on Thursday against Patrician Brothers' College Blacktown, he also spent time playing rugby union, but decided to shift his focus entirely to rugby league, where he has been a standout on the wing.