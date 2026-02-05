The Brisbane Broncos have confirmed their 20-man squad to take on the Hull Kingston Rovers in the World Club Challenge.

Michael Maguire had previously hinted at changes being a possibility, but of the grand final playing 17, only Brendan Piakura (injury), Kobe Hetherington (Manly Sea Eagles), Tyson Smoothy (English Super League) are missing. 18th man Jesse Arthars is also missing.

Added to the squad for the trip to England are new recruits Grant Anderson and Aublix Tawha, while Jack Gosiewski (injury), Blake Mozer (injury), Jaiyden Hunt and Ben Talty have also been included.

Brisbane have made no secret of their desire to win the match and will likely run out with their likely Round 1 side in England with the exception of Piakura.

From the grand final side, it's anticipated Ezra Mam will be promoted from the bench to five-eighth, Ben Hunt will shuffle from the six to hooker, and either Cory Paix or Blake Mozer will line up on the bench.

Jack Gosiewski will likely start in the vacant position with Piakura not making the trip, while the vacant spots on the bench left by Hetherington and Smoothy will be taken by potentially Jaiyden Hunt and Ben Talty, although there is a world where both Mozer and Paix play.

The game will be played on Thursday, February 19 (local time), Friday, February 20 (AEDT).

Brisbane Broncos squad for World Club Challenge

Grant Anderson

Patrick Carrigan

Jack Gosiewski

Payne Haas

Ben Hunt

Jaiyden Hunt

Corey Jensen

Josiah Karapani

Ezra Mam

Deine Mariner

Blake Mozer

Cory Paix

Adam Reynolds

Jordan Riki

Gehamat Shibasaki

Kotoni Staggs

Ben Talty

Aublix Tawha

Reece Walsh

Xavier Willison