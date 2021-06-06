Canberra star Curtis Scott has reportedly been caught on camera involved in a nightclub fight.

Scott was allegedly caught on CCTV in an altercation at Kokomo’s in the nation’s capital and the footage was sent to the media.

LATEST: Raiders are aware of a nightclub incident allegedly involving Curtis Scott. Have talked to club who are know vision has been been sent to media. @9NewsSyd @NRLonNine — Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) June 6, 2021

Canberra coach Ricky Stuart was made aware of the incident and is waiting to speak to club CEO Don Furner and the ACT police to get an update on the situation.

The incident could end Scott’s career at the Raiders after a number of off-field incidents.

Scott was arrested on Australia Day last year and charged with resisting arrest, although the charges were later dropped.

Scott has played 10 games for the Raiders this season.