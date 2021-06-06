Canberra star Curtis Scott has reportedly been caught on camera involved in a nightclub fight.
Scott was allegedly caught on CCTV in an altercation at Kokomo’s in the nation’s capital and the footage was sent to the media.
LATEST: Raiders are aware of a nightclub incident allegedly involving Curtis Scott. Have talked to club who are know vision has been been sent to media. @9NewsSyd @NRLonNine
— Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) June 6, 2021
Canberra coach Ricky Stuart was made aware of the incident and is waiting to speak to club CEO Don Furner and the ACT police to get an update on the situation.
The incident could end Scott’s career at the Raiders after a number of off-field incidents.
Scott was arrested on Australia Day last year and charged with resisting arrest, although the charges were later dropped.
Scott has played 10 games for the Raiders this season.
Curtis Scott is such a wasted talent, can’t believe he almost made the NSW team just a few seasons ago and now he’s hardly got an NRL career.
Should go to the UK and tear it up over there and really change his way of living. Look at Jackson Hastings, could never quite make it here, couple off the field problems. Goes to the UK really turns it around for himself and is now coming back to the NRL much better