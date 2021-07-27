The NRL are reportedly investigating yet another breach of COVID policies, with Wests Tigers' centre James Roberts coming under the microscope.

The centre flew to Queensland behind the rest of his team and has been undergoing two weeks of quarantine as a result of crossing Queensland's hard border with New South Wales after spending time outside of the NRL's bubble in Sydney.

But now, The Australian journalist Brent Read is reporting that Roberts is being investigated for a breach which involved him using the balcony of his hotel room for fresh air.

Under quarantine orders, the Queensland government were not allowing players or their families to open any doors or windows to their hotel rooms while observing the two weeks of quarantine.

NRL is investigating potential breach of QLD Health's no-balcony directive on Gold Coast by Wests Tigers James Roberts. Understood he has been struggling in quarantine. Full story @aus_sport — Brent Read (@brentread_7) July 27, 2021

Read said he understood that Roberts has been struggling to deal with the two weeks in quarantine before linking up with his teammates, who are currently inside the NRL's Queensland bubble.

The competition was moved to the Gold Coast, Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast three weeks ago with worsening COVID conditions in Sydney, with case numbers on the rise and the lockdown tightening.

The NRL originally only were committing to moving for four weeks, with the estimated cost between $12 and $15 million per month, however, with Sydney's COVID situation refusing to slow down, it's looking more likely by the day that the NRL will need to finish the competition away from the Sydney basin.

The Queensland government, however, have already offered the NRL an ultimatum regarding player behaviour. Following breaches in Origin camp from Jai Arrow and Apisai Koroisau, as well as those in Sydney from Bulldogs players, Dragons players and Josh Dugan, the state government told the NRL that if there was one more player breach, they would kick the game out of the state.

#BREAKING: Dr Young has given the NRL an ultimatum. She says if there’s one more breach from players - the entire competition will be booted out of the state. @10NewsFirstQLD pic.twitter.com/u8ltF5ivCj — Johnpaul Gonzo (@JohnpaulGonzo) July 22, 2021

The NRL season still has six weeks remaining, and should the game be kicked out of Queensland, options are looking bleak to continue the season.

Sydney and Melbourne would both almost certainly be out of the question, despite the Victorian capital's fifth lockdown coming to an end tomorrow.