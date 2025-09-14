Up to ten people are being investigated after a crowd brawl during the Cronulla Sharks sudden death win over the Sydney Roosters on Saturday evening.

The game, which saw a packed out Sharks Stadium witness the home side start slowly, but then come back to score a double before halftime and hang on in the second stanza, will see the Sharks progress to a semi-final next weekend against either the Canberra Raiders or Brisbane Broncos.

But the victory has been marred by an off-field incident on the hill at Sharks Stadium, with police forced to get involved.

In a video seen by Zero Tackle and circulating online among other publications and social media, it appears that at least two men in Roosters' jerseys, and one in a Sharks jersey, are seen scuffling.

Police managed to separate the crowd and break up the incident, but investigations by both the venue, the NRL and NSW Police will now need to take place.

An NRL spokesperson was quoted by News Corp as confirming penalties under the NRL spectator code of conduct were on the table for anyone found to be involved.

“The NRL is working with both the venue and NSW Police regarding the incident,” the NRL spokesperson said in the report.

“All supporters who attend NRL games are subject to the NRL Spectator Code of Conduct. Anyone found breaching the required standards can expect to be subject to significant sanctions, including being banned from venues.”

The Sharks have already confirmed in the report that those involved would be banned.