Sydney Roosters injured dummy half Brandon Smith reportedly has as many as three NRL clubs, and a handful of English Super League clubs, going after his services from the start of 2026.

Smith will miss the first half of the 2025 NRL season after suffering a full ACL rupture in Round 26 of the 2024 season.

While his future at the Roosters was up in the air when he suffered the injury after a stint at the club littered with controversy and performances well below what might have been expected, the door to any doubt was slammed shut in January when the club signed Reece Robson from the North Queensland Cowboys on a new long-term deal from the start of 2026.

Smith, who wants to play at dummy half, has openly admitted he will not be re-signed by the tri-colours since the signing of the New South Wales State of Origin dummy half was made official.

While Smith wants to make a decision on his future prior to his return from injury, it's unclear exactly how close a decision is, although News Corp are reporting three NRL clubs, as well as some Super League sides in England, have expressed interest in gaining his signature.

The identity of clubs in both Australia and England has remained a mystery to this point.

It's uncertain too given the interest whether the Roosters may in fact decide to let Smith walk away from his deal early, although finding a buyer given his injury will be tough.

“He won't be a Rooster beyond this year,” Michael Carayannis said on Fox Sports' NRL 360.

“If someone came for Brandon Smith, the Roosters would say thank you, take him.

“He's on $800,000 a season. The problem is that he won't play until the mid point of the season at least.

“If you're a rival club, you're not going to touch him this year. He's not going to play and then he's going to take time to find his feet again. That's the issue for the Roosters, they're going to have to wear that $800k on their cap.”

Smith may also need to revert back to being a middle forward who can play at dummy half, something he did with success at the Melbourne Storm before making the switch to Bondi.

His performances have left plenty to be desired, and there is a strong chance any club who takes him will do so under the understanding he won't be a first-choice dummy half.

Smith is likely to be sidelined with his knee injury until at least the halfway point of the 2025 NRL season.