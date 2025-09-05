The Cronulla Sharks have confirmed Blayke Brailey has re-signed with the club in a major move ahead of the November 1 deadline.

It was recently revealed that the star dummy half, who could well play for New South Wales next year, had knocked back the first offer from the Sharks, who have a stretched salary cap situation owing to a number of big-money deals.

Cronulla have been able to table a revised offer, through to the end of 2030, which has been accepted by Brailey.

The contract represents a four-year extension and will likely see Brailey finish his career with the club.

Currently 26 years of age, Brailey has already played 160 games for the Sharks since his debut in 2019 and has been one of the most consistent players in the Shire over that tenure.

It's 2025, where his game has gone to a new level, though, with the hooker playing a major role in the club's push to host an elimination final next weekend.

Brailey said he never really wanted to leave the Sharks.

"I love this place, I love the area, I love the club," Brailey said in a club statement confirming the news.

"I know what this team and this club has coming in the next few years. To be a part of that is special and I feel really grateful to call this place home for a lot longer.

"I've been here for almost 13 years now. I started in the juniors and worked my way through the ranks. I've grown up in the area. My whole life and my whole football career have been based around this stadium and this place.

"I've always had the dream to wear the Sharks' colours and to be running out on this field. I never had a Plan B – my Plan A was always to make it here and have my family name on the No. 9 jersey ever since I picked up a football.

"To do that and to call this place my home is a dream come true. I know my eight-year-old self would be really proud of the person I've become."

Brailey, who has been with the Sharks since his junior days, has assisted 14 tries this year and averaged 50 metres per game.

His running game has unlocked the Sharks' attack at times, and there is a clear correlation between the club's success and his own form.

Sharks CEO Dino Mezzatesta said there was no doubt about the club's position regarding his future.

"The Football Committee agreed unanimously that we all wanted Blayke to be a Shark for life," Mezzatesta said.

"He's an exceptional player and person who is destined for the representative arena. His achievements thus far are a testament to his professionalism and determination.

"Blayke is already a respected leader, and he'll help drive our club forward for a long time. He understands what the Sharks mean to the community and our fans.

"We look forward to watching Blayke guide the team through this year's finals series and strive to bring more success to the Sharks in the seasons ahead."

Brailey is currently captaining the Sharks with Cameron McInnes out due to an ACL injury.