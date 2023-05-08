The Eels were stunned by a 26-24 Magic Round upset at the hands of the Titans and coach Brad Arthur still doesn't know what to make of the result.

Despite making the grand final in 2022, Parramatta have struggled to kickstart their season so far this year, with their loss to the Titans now having the Eels sitting with a record of four wins and six losses.

The part that will leave Arthur scratching his head is how Parramatta are able to win all their matches but are unable to capitalise in big moments.

Even though the Eels are sitting in 13th on the ladder, their biggest losing margin is just 10 points, and they remain the only team among the bottom 10 to have a positive points differential.

Arthur will need to address his side's currently lacklustre play if he wishes to return to the finals in 2023. The most concerning part however is that the blue and gold's coach does admit he is struggling for answers.

“I said to the team just then — how did we lose that?” Arthur said in his press conference.

“It felt like we did more than enough to win it. The effort was really good, we did a lot of good things, more good things than bad. But couple of big moments and a couple of system errors in defence hurt us.”

The news does not get any easier for Parramatta fans however, with marquee man Mitchell Moses going down to concussion which will see him miss the side's next game due to the league's 11-day concussion policy.

Jake Arthur will likely line up at halfback for the side's next clash against the Raiders in Canberra.