The NSW Blues have provided an update on front-rower Payne Haas' condition as he races the clock to be available for the opening match of the 2025 State of Origin series.

Although scans previously cleared the Brisbane Broncos star of any serious damage, Haas has continually struggled with a quad injury and has yet to train with the Blues - missing three consecutive training sessions.

Likely to remain in limited activity until Game 1 on Wednesday at Suncorp Stadium, the Blues are confident that he will be ready to train again at the start of next weeks and is already at 70 per cent fitness.

“Payne strained his VL quad, or lateral quad, not the main central quad, and they traditionally heal much quicker,” NSW Blues doctor Nathan Gibbs told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“Today he was able to run about 2.5km at about 70 per cent, which puts him right on track to train on Monday, then play Wednesday.

“It was really important he ran today – if he couldn't run today, we were going to struggle to have him play. We're confident.”

It is understood that Melbourne Storm prop Stefano Utoikamanu will take his place if he is unable to play.

“If he is not the best front-rower in the game he is in the top two or three,” Blues teammate Mitchell Barnett said via The Daily Telegraph.

“Just having him out there – his presence – even if he is 100 per cent fit or not it will give blokes a lift in that locker room. I'm looking forward to running out alongside him again.”