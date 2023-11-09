Former NRL playmaker Blake Austin has confirmed he will return to Australia after a five-year stint overseas in the Super League.

The news of Austin's return to his home country coincides with constant rumours and reports that linked him to several clubs this year.

Given the lack of quality halfbacks off-contract at the time, Austin emerged as a potential recruitment option due to his experience, skill and versatility. He was also considered to be linked with the Wests Tigers before they signed his former teammate Aidan Sezer.

“If I was going back I would want to go to a successful team and just focus on me but I'm open to all offers," he told the JBK Show earlier this year, revealing he was open to all offers from clubs.

If he does return back to the NRL, it will be the first time since leaving the Canberra Raiders at the end of 2018 to join the Warrington Wolves in the Super League.

Debuting in 2011, the former Australian Schoolboy had stints with the Panthers (2011-13), Tigers (2014) and Raiders (2015-18) across eight seasons, playing 122 games.

“Today we booked our container to fly our things back to Australia, shattered to be leaving a little sooner then we hoped, but getting the kids home to settle in to life back home is exciting, disappointed we fell a couple months short of getting our citizenship in this great country," he announced on social media.

“Not sure what's next, but that brings excitement, grateful for all the memories and friends we've met along the way, yous know who yous are. Austin's out.”