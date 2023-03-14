Former Melbourne Storm fullback Billy Slater has ruled himself out of a coaching job when asked directly if he will take over from Craig Bellamy at AAMI Park.

Slater, who is the current coach of Queensland, was asked point-blank on The Billy Slater Podcast whether he would take over from former coach Craig Bellamy.

Despite signing a five-year contract with the Storm last year, many including Bellamy believe it will be his last year as an NRL coach.

Surprisingly, the new deal that Bellamy signed doesn't specify that he has to be a head coach. This means he is more than likely to assume a different role within the club.

The question came about to Billy Slater through Christian Welch. Welch spoke to 100% Footy and told Slater the following.

"I'd love for him to come be our head coach, but I don't know if it really appeals to him," Welch said.

Following that remark, Slater answered him today on The Billy Slater Podcast.

"I really enjoy my life at the moment... I've got a good balance to it," Slater said.

"The Melbourne Storm mean a lot to me. I've spent half my life at that club, and I'm still there now as a part-time coach, still contributing to the club.

"At the moment it's a no. I don't see myself as an NRL coach.

"I love doing my work for Channel Nine. Obviously, the State of Origin stuff has come up over the last 12 months, so that's another challenge for me."

With Slater withdrawing his name from the coaching list, many believe Jason Ryles will take up the gig. Ryles has been an assistant with the Storm from 2016-2021 before moving to the Sydney Roosters, where he is currently situated.