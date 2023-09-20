Legendary fullback Billy Slater has declared that the Penrith Panthers dynasty will come to an end this season at the hands of Queensland rivals, the Brisbane Broncos.

The Panthers are looking to become the first team since the Parramatta Eels in the 1980s to clinch three consecutive premierships, cementing themselves as one of the best teams in the history of rugby league.

However, two teams will be standing in their way. Regaining Jarome Luai this week, the Panthers will take on the Melbourne Storm, and a win will see them go against the Brisbane Broncos or New Zealand Warriors.

Presently, the Queensland head coach, Billy Slater, admits that the Panthers and Broncos will walk away with the win, which will set-up a Grand Final between the two clubs, dividing states- in which the Broncos will end the Panthers dynasty.

"I don't think the Broncos will get it all their own way, but I think that they're in the box seat there," he said on Wide World of Sports' The Billy Slater podcast.

"I feel the Broncos are the team to beat in the competition.

"I think they will make the grand final and I think they'll take some stopping because when I think about premiership checklist, they tick the most boxes."

Slater would go on to speak about the Broncos team that boasts representative players Reece Walsh, Payne Haas, Patrick Carrigan, Thomas Flegler, Selwyn Cobbo and former State of Origin players Kotoni Staggs and Kurt Capewell.

"They've got these three incredible power forwards ... (Payne) Haas, (Patrick) Carrigan and (Thomas) Flegler, that just roll through the middle," he said.

"They've got great skill in their game as well, and they've got good motors.

"They've got an old head in Adam Reynolds that just pulls the strings and channels the energy of all these young, enthusiastic players in the right direction, whether he kicks early, whether he organises shape, whether he gives it to Reece Walsh, whether he plays down the middle with his forwards. He controls things.

"Billy Walters is playing fantastic. Ezra Mam's doing a great job. He's a great ball runner, really fast and a great support player.

"And then their outside backs are just so athletic. Their centres are so powerful and so much strike.

"And then on top of all of this, you've got this star young fullback in Reese Walsh that is just brilliant, that just wants to take the game apart at any time, whether it's a kick return, whether it's blowing through the middle of the field or getting out wide threatening on a bit of shape out wide."

However, before the Broncos and Panthers go head-to-head in the Grand Final, both clubs will need to emerge victorious this weekend in their respective games against the New Zealand Warriors and Melbourne Storm.