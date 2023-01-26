The Cronulla Sharks have had a relatively successful time of it over the last 16 years, breaking through for their maiden premiership and playing in plenty of finals' series.

That hasn't stopped controversy from following the club around though, with the salary cap and peptides issues which have plagued the black, white and blue.

Despite that, they have had enormous talent go through the doors in the last decade and a half, and ultimately have turned into one of the NRL's more consistent clubs.

In fact, since the NRL went to 16 teams in 2007, the men from the Shire have played in ten finals series, and contested two preliminary finals, to go with their premiership effort of 2016.

But who are the best in that time?

A brief reminder that to qualify for a club, the player must have played more career games for that club where they have played for multiple between the 2007 and 2022 period.

Fullback: Valentine Holmes

Valentine Holmes takes the number one jersey for the Sharks. He spent his time between the wing and fullback, but with Ben Barba not eligible (more games for the Bulldogs), and Will Kennedy the only other competition to the mantle, it's fairly evident Holmes deserves a spot in this side.

While his time in the Shire was followed by a failed stint overseas, Holmes has since returned to the North Queensland Cowboys where he has become an elite centre.

Still, at the Sharks, he was a try-scoring magician and played the number one with dominance when he had the chance, playing 105 games for the Sharks between 2014 and 2018.

Kennedy could well take over this spot in the coming years if you were to look at things from a wider scope, but then, he may not as well with the Sharks bringing through plenty of young talent who will push for the number one jumper this season.

Wingers: Luke Covell and Ronaldo Mulitalo

There are really three wingers fighting for two spots here, being Luke Covell, Ronaldo Mulitalo and Sione Katoa. Mulitalo and Katoa form the current duo at the Sharks, and scoring tries almost as fast as they are playing games.

Katoa has 45 tries from 64 games, and Mulitalo has 44 from 64. Both are among the top wingers in the game, but they are forced to fight for one spot given Covell's appearance in the side.

Playing until the end of 2010, Covell scored 55 tries in 131 games for the Sharks, still being a force well into the 16-team era, while he is also one of the best goal-kickers of the modern era.

That said, we will hand the other spot to Mulitalo, who is slightly more well-rounded.

Others that came under consideration were Gerard Beale, Siosaia Feki (67 tries for the Sharks) and David Simmons, who is eligible after playing more games in black, white and blue than at the Panthers, but moved on from the club at the end of 2009.

Centres: Jesse Ramien and Jack Bird

With Josh Morris and Josh Dugan ineligible by playing more games for other clubs, you'd think Cronulla's centre depth over the last 16 years would be lacking, but think again.

Gerard Beale, who we considered in the wing section, also comes into the picture here, but on top of him, you have the two selections, Jesse Ramien and Jack Bird, as well as Siosifa Talakai, Ben Pomeroy and Ricky Leutele.

Talakai hasn't been at the top of his game long enough to come into calculations, while Leutele maybe never became the star player he seemingly had the potential to be.

Pomeroy is the closest to breaking into the side, and there was a serious consideration around Jack Bird's spot, but ultimately, Bird played Origin while he was a Shark in a couple of short years, made a real name for himself. Pomeroy did score 53 tries during his 158 games with the club, but his level of X-Factor doesn't come close to that of Bird.

Ramien was the first selected centre though - already 80 games into his career, he had 34 tries, is difficult to stop and is an excellent defender. The Sharks will want to lock him up long-term.

Halves: Jeff Robson and Chad Townsend

Like the centres, some big names are ineligible for the Sharks here - Nicho Hynes, James Maloney and Shaun Johnson among them having played more games elsewhere.

While the halfback spot is a two-way race between Chad Townsend and Brett Kimmorley, Townsend seems the obvious winner. Kimmorley left the Sharks at the end of 2008, while Townsend is a premiership-winning halfback.

His time at the Sharks ended in tears with an ailing performance, but the kicking game and level of control he brought to the club in 2016 can't be forgotten.

The five-eighth spot is far less obvious. The only obvious candidates are Adam Dykes (left the club at the end of 2007 and only played 13 games in the era) and Jeff Robson.

Robson left the Sharks before the premiership season of 2016, but played 92 games for the club, although mostly at halfback. His ability to slot into the six sees him take the spot though through a severe lack of other options.

Middle forwards: Andrew Fifita, Kade Snowden and Paul Gallen

The Sharks are absolutely spoilt for choice in the middle third, and that's without even taking into account Cameron McInnes, Dale Finucane, Chris Heighington or Aiden Tolman, who are all ineligible.

Instead, they have a crop of players who are running around at the moment, led by Toby Rudolf and Braden Hamlin-Uele, the recently-finished Andrew Fifita, and players like Matt Prior, Kade Snowden, Luke Douglas, Ben Ross and Sam Tagatese - and of course Paul Gallen.

The long-term Sharks' captain is the first-picked in this side in the 13 jumper.

The two front-rowers are a much more difficult proposition, but we will take Andrew Fifita, who cleared 200 games for the club and was robbed of the Clive Churchill Medal in the 2016 premiership win.

Prior and Ross were strong performers, but realistically lacked the punch of Douglas and Snowden, who we will take. In his 82 games, he was a consistent performer at the Sharks, and made his State of Origin debut in 2010, followed by a Test debut for Australia in 2011.

Hooker: John Morris

A very difficult call to make is the number nine jumper. With premiership-winning hooker Michael Ennis ineligible, it leaves the two Brailey brothers, John Morris or Isaac De Gois as the options.

Morris played 105 games for the Sharks between 2010 and 2014, and is arguably the best of the quartet on raw talent.

De Gois was always a consistent performer, while Jayden Brailey's game has gone to another level since moving to the Knights.

Blayke Brailey too continues to show improvement and could, in the long-term, turn into one of the Sharks' best-ever hookers, but for the purposes of this team, it's hard to overlook Morris.

Second row: Wade Graham and Briton Nikora

Wade Graham has now played the third-most games in Sharks' history, and while he has struggled with injury in recent years, he is an Origin and international player at his best who was major part of the club's historic premiership.

He is first-selected in the second-row, and is joined by Briton Nikora, who has re-signed with the club and is carving out his own legacy as a tenacious fighter who is always at his best.

That's not to say there aren't other options.

Jayson Bukuya had a long career at the Sharks, playing 168 games, while Anthony Tupou also had a strong stint at the club.

Teig Wilton leads the current crop, while Kurt Capewell is also eligible, but didn't hit his best football until moving to the Panthers.

Interchange: Jayson Bukuya, Toby Rudolf, Luke Douglas, Matt Prior

That leaves the bench spots - with Wade Graham in the second-row and able to play just about anywhere, Paul Gallen able to shift to a prop position and Valentine Holmes at fullback but able to play all over the back line, as well as Jack Bird's flexibility and Jeff Robson's ability to play hooker, there is no need for a utility.

That means a four-pronged forward bench is selected.

Jayson Bukuya will be the sole second-rower selected after his 168 games for the club, while left out of the starting side props Luke Douglas and Matt Prior are joined by the agile Toby Rudolf in edging out the likes of Teig Wilton and Kurt Capewell for a spot.

The Sharks' best 17 of the 16-team era

1. Valentine Holmes

2. Luke Covell

3. Jesse Ramien

4. Jack Bird

5. Ronaldo Mulitalo

6. Jeff Robson

7. Chad Townsend

8. Andrew Fifita

9. John Morris

10. Kade Snowden

11. Wade Graham

12. Briton Nikora

13. Paul Gallen

14. Jayson Bukuya

15. Toby Rudolf

16. Luke Douglas

17. Matt Prior