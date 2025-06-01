South Sydney Rabbitohs head coach Wayne Bennett is set to enter his name into the race to replace Mal Meninga in charge of the Kangaroos.

The NRL and Australian Rugby League Commission are reportedly set to move Meninga on from his post as Kangaroos coach if he lands the Perth Bears job ahead of their entry into the NRL in 2027.

Formerly the coach of the Canberra Raiders between 1997 and 2001, and the Queensland Maroons from 2006 to 2015, Meninga has been in charge of the Australian side since 2006, overseeing 28 Tests for 25 wins.

But the NRL and ARLC are not interested in him continuing into the role if it means he has to take time away from the Bears, who will begin to be able to sign players from November 1 this year.

The Kangaroos will be in England when November 1 ticks over for the return of the rugby league Ashes, a fact that will undeniably take away from the Bears first signing window, while the NRL and ARLC also have an eye on having a coach inserted who will then lead Australia to the 2026 Rugby League World Cup, which will be held down under.

Already former Australian captain Cameron Smith, and former State of Origin coaches Kevin Walters and Brad Fittler have reportedly been touted as the early candidates to take over, but now News Corp are reporting that Wayne Bennett is open to the idea of coaching the Kangaroos again.

The game's most celebrated mentor has had two stints in charge of the Kangaroos previously, in 1998, and then again in 2004 and 2005, for a total of 13 wins from 17 games.

The former Broncos, Dragons, Knights and Dolphins coach who is now in charge of the Rabbitohs, is not only open to the idea, but it's reported the Rabbitohs see no issue with Bennett splitting his focus between club and international commitments.

Meninga is still not a gurantee to shake the Kangaroos job, with the Perth head coaching role yet to be confirmed.

The legend did however confirm on SEN Radio however that he is interested.

“We are having conversations but nothing has eventuated yet,” Meninga said on Jimmy Smith's show on SEN.

“It is something I would love to do. There are a few things going to Perth and family is one of those things … Where I have come from and where I am today, it would be great to fulfil a passion and fulfil a legacy piece.

“I am interested. They want to make an appointment sooner rather than later.”