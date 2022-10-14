The Dolphins have made no secret of the fact they they aren't finished with their roster for the 2023 season, and the NRL's newest kids on the block have all but confirmed they would make a play for the Trbojevic brothers if a request for a release from the Manly Sea Eagles is formalised.

While Jake Trbojevic is currently away with the Australian Kangaroos in England for the Rugby League World Cup, Tom, still recovering from a season-ending injury, reportedly held discussions with his management after the club parted ways with Des Hasler on Thursday.

The Trbojevic brothers are known to be close to Manly, and while Tom ultimately decided he wouldn't make a request for a release, the possibility of it occurring down the track remains.

Trbojevic's manager has stated that the brothers were "concerned" over the prospect of staying at Manly.

The Dolphins, who recently signed Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow after he was granted a release from the North Queensland Cowboys, are cashed up but with few players remaining off-contract for 2023, it was likely to stay that way.

Coach Wayne Bennett told The Sydney Morning Herald though that the club would be interested in the brothers.

“We're interested in any player who is coming off contract or is available to negotiate,” Bennett told the Herald.

“We all know the standing of those two players in the game. It's something we could possibly have a look at.”

Both Trbojevic brothers are contracted until the end of 2026, while it's unclear what the speculation could mean for the youngest brother Ben, who made his NRL debut during the 2022 campaign.

Manly CEO Tony Mestrov said the Jake and Tom are contracted until 2026, and that would be that.

“They are an integral part of the future of the club,” Mestrov said.

“They are contracted to the end of 2026, simple as that. I've spoken to them quite a number of times, both brothers, they are a big part of the club's future.

“We will discuss things with them regarding the future of the club. They are here until the end of 2026 as far as the club is concerned.”