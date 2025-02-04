The South Sydney Rabbitohs have officially brought former Socceroos boss Graham Arnold into the fold to assist their goal-kicking.

The club confirmed the news on Tuesday evening, with Arnold to join the club on a part-time basis.

Bennett, not one to shy away from making big calls viewed as risky to help the clubs he has worked at over the years, is returning to South Sydney for a second stint in charge of the club after taking them to the grand final in 2021.

Since then, he has been at the Dolphins who missed the finals in each of their first two seasons, but went closer than most thought possible.

Returning to the Rabbitohs, he takes over a club in turmoil, and a club who haven't been the same since he departed, with his original replacement Jason Demetriou being sacked in the middle of 2024.

One factor the Rabbitohs are out to improve is goal-kicking, and speaking to AAP, Bennett revealed Arnold will join the coaching staff to work with the goal-kickers.

"Graham will be doing some work with our goalkickers. He knows what he is talking about," Bennett told the news wire.

"He is a good person and a very good coach. All of our goalkickers can improve. Latrell will be our goalkicker this year but the back-up wasn't where it should have been last season.

"Graham will work with the backup goalkickers as well. He will be taking over our goalkickers."

Per the report, Arnold has previously worked with a host of NRL kickers including Jamie Lyon, Brett Hodgson and Benji Marshall.

Arnold has also previously worked with Bennett.

Latrell Mitchell is the club's first-choice goal kicker and was backed up by a host of different options when not on the field in 2024, including Damien Cook and Dean Hawkins, who have now departed, and Fletcher Myers who showed promise in front of the sticks by kicking nine goals.

The club are expecting new recruit Jamie Humphreys, as well as Isaiah Tass, to be involved in the goal-kicking this year should Mitchell fail to play all 24 games.

Arnold coached the Socceroos through their most successful World Cup appearance in 2022 and also has two A-League titles under his belt in the round ball game.