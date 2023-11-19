Wests Tigers head coach Benji Marshall has taken matters into his own hands in pursuit of the competition's hottest free agent Jarome Luai.

The Kiwis legend reportedly visit the 26-year-old's home in a bid to bring him to the Tigers.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Marshall met with Luai at his home, speaking to the Samoan international about the benefits of a move to the Leichhardt.

While no formal offer has been put on the table, Marshall has certainly displayed his interest with his personal approach.

The Tigers have a wealth of talent soon en route to the club with the likes of Aidan Sezer, Jayden Sullivan and Latu Fainu all on their way to joining the Marshall's men.

“All players that come onto the market, you've got to have a look at, especially if they're marquee players,” Marshall said.

“But we've signed halves. We've got four halves for the season going into it. We'll prioritise that at the moment.”

Penrith are expecting Luai to make his decision prior to Christmas as the club is eager for Luai to stay put, however the Tigers may be able to get him at the right price.

The Panthers have allegedly been giving Luai space in his quest to make his decision, as the Blues half recovers from recent shoulder surgery.