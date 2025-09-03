The Melbourne Storm aren't at their fittest heading into the NRL finals. However, the side is set to welcome a major boost a week before they take on the Canterbury Bulldogs.

The biggest injury of the Storm's season came in the form of a shoulder injury to Jahrome Hughes, who has been sidelined for six weeks.

Head coach Craig Bellamy assured fans that Hughes is “100 per cent” locked in to return this week against the Brisbane Broncos.

"We probably could have brought him (Hughes) back last week," Bellamy revealed to The Daily Telegraph.

"But we just wanted to make sure that he was basically 100 per cent over the shoulder injury, and the medical staff are very confident that he's 100 per cent, so it will be good to get him back in and have a run."

Bellamy admitted it was important that Hughes got at least one regular-season game under his belt leading into finals, with the hope of shaking off a bit of rust before their all-important clash against the Bulldogs.

"After six weeks off, it doesn't matter how experienced, it's hard to come back into a final, so I think tomorrow night's run is going to be beneficial for him and hopefully for us,” he conceded.

Bellamy also touched on another costly injury to his troops, sharing some good news about the currently sidelined Shawn Blore.

"They thought they'd have to operate, you know, like a major operation, but they don't have to," he revealed of Blore's larynx injury.

"He's had a minor surgery, but I'm not quite sure how long before he'll be back or if he'll be back.

“I'm not quite sure the medical people know either.”

Despite the uncertainty around his health, Bellamy hinted that Blore could find himself back in the side during their finals run.

"But certainly, it was better news earlier in the week,” he added.

”We thought he'd be out for the rest of the season."

The Storm will be hoping Hughes' return can cement the side's second-place finish, as they look to win their first premiership since 2020.