Craig Bellamy has added his name to the chorus of voices wanting Cameron Munster to remain in Melbourne beyond the end of his current contract.

The super coach, who oversaw his side dismantling the Canberra Raiders on Saturday afternoon on the back of a man of the match effort from Munster, said that while he doesn't know where the situation lies, he doesn't want to see Munster depart the Victorian capital.

Bellamy himself is yet to decide whether he will coach on in 2023 or revert to a backroom role, with the Storm extending a deadline on his decision which was originally set as the end of March.

When quizzed at the post-game press conference, Bellamy said the club also want him to stay.

“I don’t (know anything), I don’t know if anybody else does,” Bellamy said when asked if he’s got an update on Munster’s future.

“But I’m not quite sure where he is at the moment (with his decision) so I don’t want to get bogged down in what’s happening.

“He’ll make his decision when he’s ready, hopefully it will be to stay with us.

“I know the club, we all really want him to stay, it’s just a matter now of him being comfortable in when he wants to make a decision.”

Munster has reportedly been offered a significant hair cut on his next deal with the Storm, reportedly worth around $750,000 per season.

It comes following Melbourne's decision to upgrade and extend the contracts of Ryan Papenhuyzen, Jahrome Hughes and Harry Grant recently.

That has left Munster as the only one of the modern day big four unsigned, and with the Dolphins circling - reportedly willing to offer around $1 million per season - Munster's decision is set to be an intriguing one.

While he can't sign with another club until November 1 this year unless the Storm grant him permission to look elsewhere for a possible early release, the Canterbury Bulldogs have also reportedly become interested and the chance of him remaining in Melbourne is beginning to look slimmer.