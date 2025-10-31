The Perth Bears can officially begin negotiating with players from today as the calendar ticks over into November, a little over 12 months before they will commence their first pre-season.

Between now and then, the Perth-based outfit - the NRL's most audacious expansion project since last time they went to Perth, and until the PNG Chiefs begin the same project next year - have $12.1 million to spend as they build their inaugural roster of 30.

That is going to come with plenty of challenges.

It's not a mystery that the Dolphins struggled to attract marquee talent ahead of their first season. Given they were based in Queensland and had Wayne Bennett at the helm, it's hard not to scratch your head around how exactly this is going to work for the Perth-based outfit.

Mal Meninga, for all his exploits at NRL and international level, hasn't coached at club level for over two decades, while the Bears also have to convince players to move across the country and face the prospects of five-hour flights for every away game.

But money talks.

And that is something the Bears have plenty of.

It's clear they need to move quickly to build a case, but the fact of the matter is, being involved in this project will speak to some players.

The Bears must get to 24 players in the first 12 months under NRL rules - that is, they must have 24 players contracted for the following season (2027), by November 1, 2026.

That is exactly what we are going to do today.

First, we will pick 13, then add four for the bench, and then another seven squad targets.

If you prefer your content in video form, you can click through to the below YouTube video, although, be aware, since filming on Tuesday morning, one of the bench players listed has already re-signed with their current club, and has been replaced within this article.

Without further ado, here are the ideal picks for the Bears' first side in positional order, and the players they must start speaking to from today.

Fullback

Options: Jayden Campbell (Gold Coast Titans), Tom Chester (North Queensland Cowboys), Trai Fuller (The Dolphins), Jye Gray (South Sydney Rabbitohs), William Kennedy (Cronulla Sharks)

Fullback is potentially shaping as one of the issues for the Bears with few quality options off-contract.

William Kennedy is potentially the most obvious - and cost-effective option.

He is off-contract with the Sharks again after signing a one-year cut-priced deal, and it would be a surprise to see him remain at the club in 2027. Safe and experience doesn't come around too often at the back.

Trai Fuller could be another good option for the Bears, with the Dolphins fullback stuck behind Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, while the likes of Jye Gray, Jayden Campbell and Tom Chester all represent utility value in one way or another.

Gray will be difficult to get out of South Sydney, Campbell's price tag is likely too high, and Chester has had injury issues in recent times.

Verdict: William Kennedy (Cronulla Sharks)

Wingers

Options: Josh Addo-Carr (Parramatta Eels), Jesse Arthars (Brisbane Broncos) Selwyn Cobbo (The Dolphins), Sione Katoa (Cronulla Sharks), Nathan Lawson (St George Illawarra Dragons), Marcelo Montoya (Canterbury Bulldogs), Phillip Sami (Gold Coast Titans), Sam Stonestreet (Cronulla Sharks), Murray Taulagi (North Queensland Cowboys), Will Warbrick (Melbourne Storm)

There are plenty of quality options on the wing for the Bears to shuffle their way through, although maybe only a handful of realistic ones.

The most likely starting point is at the Cronulla Sharks.

Both Sione Katoa and Sam Stonestreet are off-contract at the end of 2026, and there is almost no chance of them remain in the Shire for 2027, taking a risk of playing reserve grade.

Both bring suitable talents to the table, and the Bears would be doing themselves a diservice if they didn't wind up with one of them for their inaugural season.

Elsewhere, Jesse Arthars, a try-scoring machine, fell out of favour with the Broncos during 2025, while Marcelo Montoya, Murray Taulagi and Josh Addo-Carr would bring experience, but are unlikely to head west.

Phillip Sami has already been linked with the club, but is maybe not the option they are after, so it's Selwyn Cobbo we expect might be chased.

Cheaper than he once would have been, moving completely away from the east coast limelight could be what Cobbo needs to get back to the level he was when he played for Queensland.

Verdict: Selwyn Cobbo (The Dolphins) and Sam Stonestreet (Cronulla Sharks)

Centres

Options: Jake Averillo (The Dolphins), Reuben Garrick (Manly Sea Eagles), Thomas Jenkins (Penrith Panthers), Brian Kelly (Gold Coast Titans), Tolutau Koula (Manly Sea Eagles), Jesse Ramien (Cronulla Sharks), Gehamat Shibasaki (Brisbane Broncos), Chris Vea'ila (Cronulla Sharks)

Centre has fast become one of the most important positions on the park in both attack and defence, so the Bears will want to strike early with key players here.

Tolutau Koula would be an excellent starting spot with a player option for 2027, but moving west may be a stretch. Jake Averillo would be another suitable early target, while Brian Kelly, like teammate Sami, has already been linked with the west.

Thomas Jenkins is another young option but potentially unlikely.

The three it bubbles down to is likely Jesse Ramien, Reuben Garrick and Gehamat Shibasaki. All three could yet wind up in the west, but we see Garrick, with his versatility, try-scoring and goal-kicking abilities, as the number one, while Shibasaki won't break the bank and is, by all reports, unlikely to re-sign with the Broncos at the end of 2026 as the Red Hill-based outfit battle salary cap concerns.

Verdict: Reuben Garrick (Manly Sea Eagles) and Gehamat Shibasaki (Brisbane Broncos)

Five-eighth

Options: Jye Gray (South Sydney Rabbitohs, Jaxon Purdue (North Queensland Cowboys), Chanel Harris-Tavita (New Zealand Warriors), Kodi Nikorima (The Dolphins), Tyran Wishart (Melbourne Storm)

It's slim pickings at five-eighth, with a number of utility type players on the market.

Chanel Harris-Tavita and Kodi Nikorima are potentially the only two options who play the six week in and week out, but the desire and suitability of either player to shift west is up in the air.

Jye Gray too is likely to be too expensive for what the Bears are after, while Purdue is going to receive plenty of interest from the east coast.

Tyran Wishart will too, but the Bears must move heaven and earth to secure him. His best position is very clearly the number six, and that's where he will make a home in the coming years, whether it be Perth or otherwise.

Verdict: Tyran Wishart (Melbourne Storm)

Halfback

Options: Coby Black (Brisbane Broncos), Tanah Boyd (New Zealand Warriors), Jake Clifford (North Queensland Cowboys), Niwhai Puru (Cronulla Sharks), Toby Sexton (Catalans Dragons)

Like five-eighth, there isn't a great numbers to choose from in the number seven jersey, so the Bears will need to make it a priority to move quickly.

We tend to think looking away from the NRL might be the play.

Toby Sexton is headed to Catalans for a year, but proved during the first half of 2025 he can cut it at NRL level, particularly if he has the right parts around him.

Sexton won't be the only halfback signed, and it could well be that Coby Black is also a target for the Bears after the Brisbane Broncos shuffled him down the 2027 pecking order by signing Jonah Pezet out of the Melbourne Storm.

Jake Clifford, Tanah Boyd and youngster Niwhai Puru are also options, but not likely to be viewed in the same realm as the aforementioned duo by Dane Campbell, Mal Meninga and the Bears' recruitment staff.

Verdict: Toby Sexton (Catalans Dragons)

Props

Options: Bunty Afoa (Wests Tigers), Josh Curran (Canterbury Bulldogs) Tino Fa'asuamaleaui (Gold Coast Titans), Emre Guler (St George Illawarra Dragons), Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos), Liam Henry (Penrith Panthers), Samuel Hughes (Canterbury Bulldogs), Jaimin Jolliffe (Gold Coast Titans), Tui Kamikamica (Melbourne Storm), Keaon Koloamatangi (South Sydney Roosters), Ata Mariota (Cronulla Sharks), Francis Molo (The Dolphins), Toby Rudolf (Cronulla Sharks), Lindsay Smith (Penrith Panthers), Xavier Va'a (Sydney Roosters)

There are plenty of props available at the end of 2026, but none better than Tino Fa'asuamaleaui.

It's likely to be a slow burn project for the Bears given the indication from the Titans captain that he is going to give the club time to turn things around, but there is a better than real chance he isn't on the Gold Coast in 2027.

Whether he shifts west is anyone's guess, but a $1.5 million play might just be enough to convince him.

There are other elite props off-contract, led by Payne Haas and Keaon Koloamatangi, but they are unlikely to become realistic targets. Haas is unlikely to leave Brisbane, and Koloamatangi shifting west could be a surprise, but if the Bears throw money at Fa'asuamaleaui and get him, the last thing they want is a second seven-figure front rower.

Once they look a step down on the price ladder, there are plenty of options. Josh Curran strikes as potentially one they can sign early, with the forward seemingly on the outer at Canterbury, while Liam Henry reportedly hasn't been offered a new deal yet.

Lindsay Smith is someone who made multiple drafts of this side throughout the year, but is now likely to be re-signed by Penrith.

Francis Molo and Tui Kamikamica are another duo who would bring experience, while Toby Rudolf could be an enticing character to bring west.

Youth could also feature at the discussion table with the likes of Ata Mariota and Xavier Va'a, but neither seem likely to be in the thoughts for the starting 13.

Verdict: Josh Curran (Canterbury Bulldogs) and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui (Gold Coast Titans)

Hooker

Options: Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm), Freddy Lussick (New Zealand Warriors), Cory Paix (Brisbane Broncos), Jake Simpkin (Manly Sea Eagles), Sam Verrills (Gold Coast Titans), Billy Walters (Brisbane Broncos)

Another position where there is limited depth.

Harry Grant is the best of the lot, but he isn't leaving Melbourne. That much is clear. We are overlooking him for that purpose.

Freddy Lussick, Cory Paix and Billy Walters are all available, but none scream starting hooker, while Jake Simpkin hasn't quite kicked onto the level one might have expected when he was once touted as the best young dummy half in the game.

That leaves Sam Verrills.

The former Rooster hasn't hit his stride on the Gold Coast, but is well and truly a starting level hooker, and the Bears, given the issues of depth available in the nine jersey, must make it something of a rush to lock up Verrills.

Verdict: Sam Verrills (Gold Coast Titans)

Second-rowers

Options: John Bateman (North Queensland Cowboys), Shawn Blore (Melbourne Storm), Angus Crichton (Sydney Roosters), Beau Fermor (Gold Coast Titans), Luke Garner (Penrith Panthers), Charlie Guymer (Parramatta Eels), Viliame Kikau (Canterbury Bulldogs), Luciano Leilua (St George Illawarra Dragons), Connelly Lemuelu (The Dolphins), Ryan Matterson (Parramatta Eels), Marata Niukore (New Zealand Warriors), Scott Sorensen (Penrith Panthers), Siua Wong (Sydney Roosters)

There are plenty of second-rowers on the market, but again, it's disputable how many would consider a move west.

Viliame Kikau is likely the best of the lot, but has reportedly kicked off talks over an extension with the Bulldogs, and, if he was to leave the club, rugby union seems the likely home.

John Bateman and Angus Crichton are other options with great experience, but potentially not what the Bears are looking for.

The revalation that Shawn Blore will test the open market is sure to interest the Bears, but we still think they go in another direction, with Beau Fermor and Siua Wong their first two picks.

Fermor has made it clear he will test the open market from November 1 where he will be richly rewarded for his form, while Siua Wong is due a big upgrade on the back of a blockbusting start to his career at the Roosters.

Beyond that duo and Blore, who the Bears will surely look at, Marata Niukore and Scott Sorensen bring experience, Connelly Lemuelu has flown under the radar but would be an excellent option, and Ryan Matterson is also off-contract.

He has struggled in recent times, but was once a representative-calibre player and might still have something to offer in the right environment.

Verdict: Beau Fermor (Gold Coast Titans) and Siua Wong (Sydney Roosters)

Lock

Options: Jesse Colquhoun (Cronulla Sharks), Kurt Mann (Canterbury Bulldogs), Cameron McInnes (Cronulla Sharks), Morgan Smithies (Canberra Raiders), Ray Stone (The Dolphins), Jake Trbojevic (Manly Sea Eagles), Dylan Walker (Parramatta Eels)

At lock, it's fairly clear the Bears need to raid the Cronulla Sharks.

Outside of Cameron McInnes and Jesse Colquhoun, there isn't a great deal available.

Jake Trbojevic won't be touched, Morgan Smithies is reportedly set to re-sign with the Raiders, and Kurt Mann, while an Origin player, may not be what the Bears are after.

At the Sharks, Cameron McInnes shapes as an excellent option to become the first captain of the new club, while Jesse Colquhoun is a star of the future.

Don't be surprised if the Western Australian-based outfit try to grab both.

Verdict: Cameron McInnes (Cronulla Sharks)

And for the bench...

As per the standard in the modern game, the bench starts with a utility, and there are few better options who would accept that sort of role, and be able to provide valuable minutes at hooker, than Cory Paix.

He seems absolutely gettable given his role at the Broncos, and the Bears could well be able to lock him up early.

A raid on the Panthers seems an important prospect as well.

Scott Sorensen is almost certain to leave at the end of 2026 and has been linked to the English Super League, but also has plenty still to offer the NRL, while young forward Liam Henry is surprisingly, reportedly yet to be offered a new deal.

Both players could wind up in Perth.

Griffin Neame was originally our fourth bench player, but re-signed with the Cowboys on the final day of October. We will replace him with Dolphins toiler Connelly Lemuelu.

Verdict: Cory Paix (Brisbane Broncos), Liam Henry (Penrith Panthers), Scott Sorensen (Penrith Panthers), Connelly Lemuelu (The Dolphins)

Building the Bears to 24

Beyond the first 17, the Bears will be keen to add a mix of experienced players on the outer and youth.

Coby Black, even if he isn't likely to be the club's first starting halfback, should be on the radar, and so too should young Roosters forward Xavier Va'a.

Kaiden Lahrs - the son of Tom Leahroy-Lahrs - at the Cowboys, young Canberra powerhouse winger Michael Asomua, and St George Illawarra Dragons rugby convert Nathan Lawson are other names that come to mind.

The Bears could also do a lot worse than reach out to Ryan Matterson, who could walk into the starting side he can recapture the form he held during his prime, while we could also see the new club chasing Samuel Hughes, who is on the outer at Belmore.

The inaugural squad

1. William Kennedy (Cronulla Sharks)

2. Selwyn Cobbo (The Dolphins)

3. Reuben Garrick (Manly Sea Eagles)

4. Gehamat Shibasaki (Brisbane Broncos)

5. Sam Stonestreet (Cronulla Sharks)

6. Tyran Wishart (Melbourne Storm)

7. Toby Sexton (Catalans Dragons)

8. Josh Curran (Canterbury Bulldogs)

9. Sam Verrills (Gold Coast Titans)

10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui (Gold Coast Titans)

11. Siua Wong (Sydney Roosters)

12. Beau Fermor (Gold Coast Titans)

13. Cameron McInnes (Cronulla Sharks)

14. Cory Paix (Brisbane Broncos)

15. Liam Henry (Penrith Panthers)

16. Scott Sorensen (Penrith Panthers)

17. Connelly Lemuelu (The Dolphins)

18. Coby Black (Brisbane Broncos)

19. Xavier Va'a (Sydney Roosters)

20. Ryan Matterson (Parramatta Eels)

21. Kaiden Lahrs (North Queensland Cowboys)

22. Michael Asomua (Canberra Raiders)

23. Nathan Lawson (St George Illawarra Dragons)

24. Samuel Hughes (Canterbury Bulldogs)